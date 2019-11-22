Over the bridge and through downtown, to Santa’s house we go.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau has been in contact with Santa, and the date for him and Mrs. Claus to arrive in Defiance has been scheduled for Nov. 30 from 1:45-8 p.m.
The day will be full of holiday fun with help from Sherwood State Bank, Heather Allman/Raymond James, the Defiance Public Library System, Lily Creek Farms, Arps Dairy and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Anticipation and excitement are growing as the community awaits the opening of the Clinton Street bridge, and Santa is full of holiday magic. At 1:45 p.m., he and Mrs. Claus will enter downtown Defiance by horse-drawn carriage over the bridge from Pontiac Park on their way to the Defiance Public Library for storytime and a holiday craft.
People can line Fort Street and the exterior of the Defiance Public Library building and listen to carols from The Cincinnati Christmas Carolers from 1-3 p.m. Storytime will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m., and activities with Santa will begin at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will wrap things up at the library and travel to their house at the corner of First and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance, where children can meet with them one-on-one and talk about their Christmas lists from 4-8 p.m.
Hot chocolate will be available courtesy of Arps Dairy, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
An activity that has become highly anticipated is riding the holiday trolley. From 5:30-8 p.m., the holiday trolley, sponsored by Sherwood State Bank and Heather Allman/Raymond James, will be giving rides around downtown Defiance to showcase the holiday light displays. The trolley will be loading near the large parking lot to the west of Santa’s House beginning at 5:30 p.m. and rides will continue until 8 p.m. A stop at the sponsor’s office building will offer an opportunity to receive a holiday treat, all while Paul Sulpizio plays Christmas carols and encourages all to sing along.
The holiday displays are courtesy of many donors and clubs in the Defiance community and the Defiance Holiday Decorating Committee.
Santa will be at his house at different times through December. After Dec. 1 it will be open Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
For more information on holiday events in downtown Defiance and around the Defiance community, visit www.visitdefianceohio.com or check out Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by searching Visit Defiance OH.
