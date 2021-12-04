Santa Claus came to town with a Defiance Police escort. He then went to the Defiance County Library to listen to some of his favorite stories and have cookies and milk with all who had come to visit. He will be available for visits in his house on First and Clinton streets on Fridays 5-8 p.m and Saturdays 1-7 p.m. Santa takes a break from 4:30-5 p.m. to feed the reindeer.
