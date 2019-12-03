Santa arrives in Defiance

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Defiance on Saturday afternoon with help from Lily Creek Farms. They arrived by horse-drawn carriage for a variety of activities in Defiance. Santa's house is located at Clinton and First streets. He will meet with children on Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
