Santa arrives in Defiance
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Defiance on Saturday afternoon with help from Lily Creek Farms. They arrived by horse-drawn carriage for a variety of activities in Defiance. Santa's house is located at Clinton and First streets. He will meet with children on Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.

Load comments