Some more local history was uncovered this week near Defiance’s new Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street.
Sandstones believed to have been laid nearly 90 years ago for the old bridge were removed from the Maumee River this week, according to Ohio Department of Transportation project engineer Bashar Kanouh.
A Dayton diving company located the stones on the river bed Tuesday and Wednesday and they were removed by the bridge project’s general contractor, Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County.
The squarish sandstones initially were piled onto a stone causeway beneath the north side of the bridge that had been used to provide access as the bridge was built during the past year. The north causeway is being removed, as was the causeway on the south side of the bridge.
Some 16 sandstones had been removed as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with several more to go.
The fate of the sandstones is uncertain, so they will be stored near the bridge for now. Kanouh said the city has been consulted about the stones to see if officials want to keep them for historical reasons.
“We’re not going to throw them away,” said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. “We’ll figure something out.”
The diving company involved in the sandstone recovery was hired as a subcontractor by Great Lakes Construction, according to Kanouh.
The sandstones aren’t the only historical item recovered during the bridge project. Early in the project last year, crews also found sandstones while excavating the north side of the bridge area. So many were found, that the contractor built over top of them.
Also found last year in the river were 30-foot-long wooden beams believed to have been used in the original Clinton Street bridge built in the 19th century.
