• Fulton County

Salon closure:

The Four County Career Center cosmetology salon will be closed to the public for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 25-26 and Sophomore Career Exploration Days on Dec. 2-3.

Salon hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Friday when the career center is open. Walk-ins and appointments accepted. No appointments or customers accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon.

