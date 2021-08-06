BRYAN — More details of a proposed salmon farm in Pioneer emerged Thursday evening during a virtual public hearing hosted by the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) here.
Headquartered in Maynard, Mass. AquaBounty Technologies is planning to build a facility in Pioneer's North Industrial Park to raise Atlantic salmon for the food market. The facility would measure 479,000 square-feet and employ 112 people within five years, according to Megan Hausch, WEDCO's executive director, who introduced officials during Thursday's meeting.
Several AquaBounty leaders were on hand, including Sylvia Wulf, the company's chief executive officer, who said the facility may be 2 1/2 years away from introducing fish.
She explained the plan to bring salmon eggs in from Prince Edward Island, Canada — a small province east of Novia Scotia and Maine — raise them to maturity in Pioneer in several dozen circular tanks, then process them at the plant for the market.
According to Wulf, the fish will come from an Atlantic salmon strain that was genetically modified 30 years ago for efficient growth.
This was done using a Chinook salmon, which is a native of the Pacific, but the product was long ago approved and is safe, she assured listeners. The fish breed naturally, she added.
"Our salmon are safe, secure and sustainable," Wulf stated.
AquaBounty's Alejandro Rojas said the company uses no antibiotics, nor pesticides or chemicals.
"We have been farming our fish for 30 years and we have never, ever used any single gram of antibiotics in our fish," he said.
The facility is expected to use a lot of water — some 4.3 million gallons to a peak of five million gallons, Wulf explained. This water will be reclaimed, with 95% being cleaned and reused as the plant will have its own water treatment system.
AquaBounty's Chris Bucich said the company will work "hand in glove" with EPA to ensure that related environmental standards are met and exceeded when water is discharged from the plant.
Water for the farm will be drawn from wells approximately 4,000 feet south of the plant, he explained. An outside firm, Bucich added, has studied a "well field" and others within a three-mile radius.
"When they (do) these test wells in the respective well field, they take the information from the test wells (and) put it into the model and make sure that it's representing not only what the test data is showing, but also what the wells in the community are doing," he said. "That has been tested and there's no effects."
The need for large amounts of water has prompted questions, some of which were relayed during Thursday's meeting. As indicated above, one concern is how the water draw might impact the Michindoh aquifer that provides well water in northwest Ohio, southern Michigan and northeast Indiana.
"We understand that this aquifer is the drinking water of the community and that's why we're taking the steps to make sure we don't affect it," said Bucich.
AquaBounty already has a functioning salmon farm in east central Indiana not far from Muncie, according to Wulf. She said the plant began turning out salmon in June.
"We feel this is the next wave of agriculture," Wulf said.
She added that "we are really committed as an organization to making a difference and doing what's right — right by our people, right by our communities where we operate, right by our customers and right by our natural resources. And so we do a lot of research in terms of how to maximize utilization of all of the waste streams and all parts of the salmon. We do a lot of research to make sure that we're operating in the best way possible so that we don't have any adverse effects on where we operate. And so that's our commitment to you as we move to Pioneer with our next large-scale farm ... we really do want you to know who we are and how we operate."
According to Wulf, AquaBounty looked at 230 sites before narrowing the list to five before selecting Pioneer.
