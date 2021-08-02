AquaBounty Technologies has announced an expected $200 million-plus investment in the Williams County community of Pioneer.
The company — headquartered in Maynard, Mass., — plans to build a state-of-the-art facility that will be approximately 479,000 square feet, and will employ 112 people within the next five years, according to a company press release. The site is located in Pioneer’s North Industrial Park near Pioneer Custom Molding, according to Megan Hausch, executive director of the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO).
Site preparation will begin in September 2021 with construction expected to begin in November 2021.
“The economic impact of the project is tremendous, this is a great win for Williams County and Northwest Ohio,” Hausch stated. “The vision of AquaBounty is to pioneer a sustainable and nutritious future by transforming aquaculture; there is no better place, than in Pioneer, Ohio, to fulfill this vision. Many thanks go to JobsOhio, RGP (Regional Growth Partnership, MVPO (Maumee Valley Planning Organization), the Village of Pioneer and all of the partners involved in this process.”
WEDCO will be hosting a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday with AquaBounty.
The registration process can be accessed at www.wedco.info or by calling WEDCO at 419-636-8727 by Wednesday. Questions also should be submitted in that manner.
“This will be a great opportunity for the community to learn more about the project,” Hausch added. “There will be additional opportunities to meet with the company in the near future, but we are excited to make the initial introduction virtually to the Williams County community.”
She told The Crescent-News that additional in-person meetings will be held. Such agencies as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio EPA will be involved in future meetings.
The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first large-scale commercial facility, with a planned annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons — approximately eight times the size of its farm in Albany, Ind., which has an annual production capacity of 1,200 metric tons.
The company is finalizing the design for the estimated 479,000 square-foot facility and anticipates commercial stocking of salmon to commence in 2023.
“We are excited to announce Pioneer, Ohio as the location of our next farm,” stated Sylvia Wulf, chief executive officer of AquaBounty. “After an intensive analysis of the site data and the completion of substantial due diligence, Pioneer met our selection requirements. The Village of Pioneer, Williams County, the State of Ohio, JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership have all been a pleasure to work with and are highly supportive of the economic benefits we plan to bring to the community.
“The state of Ohio currently is finalizing a package of economic incentives to support AquaBounty’s location at the Pioneer site, as the plan for the new farm is contingent upon approval of state and local incentives. Details of the site purchase have been agreed upon, and we expect to begin construction by the end of the year.”
