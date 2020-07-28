PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development office (PCED) distributed last week PPE safety toolkits, donated by JobsOhio, to assist small businesses throughout the region.
These PPE safety toolkits will provide small businesses in Paulding County PPE resources to stay protected and operate within the state’s safety guidelines during the phased reopening of Ohio, according to Tim Copsey, Paulding County’s economic development director.
“Small and medium-sized businesses make up the backbone of Ohio’s economy, and with grit and determination they and their employees have persevered through unprecedented economic and health challenges during this pandemic,” stated J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “JobsOhio is pleased, along with our network partners, to provide them with PPE toolkits, to aid them in their efforts to get back to work and operate safely. While we don’t know what the future holds, we are optimistic that Ohio businesses will succeed and continue to play an essential role in Ohio’s economic recovery.”
This partnership among JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and PCED will provide donations of 20 PPE kits in Paulding County. Each toolkit includes 100 three-ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks and a 24-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.
“Small businesses we reached out to were very honest in letting us know if they had the supplies they needed or if they could use a little help,” explained Copsey. “We delivered to the first 20 businesses that noted they could use supplies like this. These businesses were thankful for the effort by all involved to help with continued PPE costs.”
In collaboration with JobsOhio Network Partners, JobsOhio is distributing 15,000 safety toolkits (1.65 million masks and 15,000 units of hand sanitizer) across the state throughout this week. Each toolkit, valued at $100, provides PPE that at times has been in short supply for small businesses during the pandemic, Copsey noted.
Since March 15, JobsOhio and its regional and state partners have committed to finding new ways to assist businesses during the pandemic. JobsOhio has committed up to $350 million to fund 10 new economic development programs in the past four months. JobsOhio established programs to assist with low interest loans, job retention and innovation for small businesses statewide.
In addition to donating safety toolkits for small businesses, JobsOhio and its partners have overseen liquor buyback/ liquor rebate programs and provided more than 3,100 cases of hand sanitizer to local bars and restaurants. For additional information, visit “Ohio Safe. Ohio Working.”
JobsOhio is a private, nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion.
