NAPOLEON — Safety service forces were a focus of Napoleon City Council during its meeting Monday night.
Not only did council provide second readings to a pair of a resolutions agreeing to new contracts with the city’s police and firefighters, but members also presided as four new first responders were sworn in by Mayor Jason Maassel before discussing a matter concerning a new assistant police chief.
Sworn in Monday as firefighters/paramedics were Anna Pugsley, Alex Rupp and Cuyler Kepling while Jacob Trejo was sworn in as a new police officer.
Meanwhile, the second readings of two resolutions concerning contracts with the city’s police and fire unions were approved. They will return for third and final readings at council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
One would allow a new three-year deal with the Napoleon Police Officers Association from Jan. 1, 2023-Dec. 31, 2025; the other a contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters during the same period.
Both contracts call for raises of 5% in the first year and 3% in each of the remaining two years.
Later, council approved a motion approving a job description for the assistant police chief position that is expected to be filled soon, as well as a wage scale layout.
Chief Dave Mack said this will not represent a new position, but rather a restructuring with a chief, assistant chief, lieutenant and two sergeants. The department does not have a true, second in command, he explained.
Too, he noted that the changes will help widen the gap between higher-ranked officers/managers and other positions while Finance Director Kevin Garringer said the plan will cost the city more in an attempt to retain employees.
Additionally, council referred upcoming safety services strategic plan discussions to council’s safety and human resources committee, as well as a feasibility study to the municipal properties, building, land use and economic development committee.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing a municipal bridge inspection program at no cost through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance permitting ODOT to resurface Ohio 110 within the city limits and undertake a bridge repair. This will allow paving up to Perry Street (Ohio 108) in the future. Acting City Manager Chad Lulfs said the work can be done for approximately half the cost (just under $200,000) with ODOT’s participation.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing amendments to the community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc., which is constructing a new speculation building on Independence Drive. This increases the square-footage from 100,000 to 150,000 and changes the name to Keller Napoleon Industrial Properties. The ordinance will receive a third reading at council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending sections of the city’s personnel code concerning overtime-basic rate, days off and minimum call-out times. The ordinance will receive a third reading at council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
• passed the second reading of an emergency ordinance amending the compensation for the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff to put the salary more in line with what other communities are offering. Councilman Ross Durham voiced a concern that the position’s pay is being raised considerably over two years, and voted no on the second reading. The legislation will return for a third reading at the Nov. 21 council session.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance approving a new three-year agreement for the “Efficiency Smart” program that relies on various methods to reduce energy usage, thereby promoting savings. The city has participated in the program in recent years, and the current contract is set to expire on Dec. 31. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
• passed a motion approving a $168,000 change order for the VanHyning pump station replacement project. Lulfs explained that the contractor ran into unanticipated rock while excavating.
• approved a motion allowing the establishment of an in-house GIS position with a pay classification.
• approved the fire department’s plan to seek a $47,531.20 MARCS radio grant. This will allow for 14 new mobile radios.
• passed a motion allowing an operations wage restructure. Councilman Ross Durham said he would like to see council review compensation across the board.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Salenbien Trucking and Excavating, Dundee, Mich., for the Orwig Avenue/West Main Street waterline project. Salenbien was the lower bidder among four contractors at $387,697, well below the engineer’s estimate ($440,000).
• Lulfs noted that work on the hill for the new multi-use path at Ritter Park will sit until next spring to allow settling. However, he said the rest of the path should be done by Thanksgiving.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation concerning the renewal of a moratorium on certain housing permit fees.
• briefly discussed the 2023 city budget which council will consider during two planning sessions Friday and Saturday. Raises of 3.5% have been placed in the budget tentatively for non-union positions for planning purposes only, according to one official.
