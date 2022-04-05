Authorities and bicycle enthusiasts have a number of safety tips for area cyclists and drivers while using the roads as the weather warms.
The Crescent-News spoke with Michelle Manley, a bicycle patrolman, with the Defiance Police Department about cyclist-driver interactions on the road as well as members of Defiance Cycling, a local cyclist group that meets at Defiance’s Triangle Park.
In Defiance, an average of one to two accidents a year involving a motor vehicle, according to Manley.
When asked if there is an increase in these kinds of accidents in the summer months she answered affirmatively.
One issue seen, she explained, is cyclists not following the rules of the road and not stopping at signs or lights and motorists do not consider or see them. Another thing that can occur is that a driver gets stuck behind a slow-moving bicycle and becomes frustrated and drives less safely, Manley said.
When asked what should motorists know about interacting with cyclists on the road she said motorists should remember that bicycles are considered motor vehicles and have the same rights and are permitted on the road. She noted that cyclists need to ride the same direction as traffic and not against it.
Cyclists are also encouraged to wear helmets — especially kids — and bright or reflective clothing. Bicycles should also have a white light on the front and a red one on the back. One safety preparation tip Manley referred to as the ABCs — air check the tires, check to ensure the brakes are working correctly and make sure the chain is not loose.
Cyclists should also operate a bicycle in a defensive manner and have an exit plan to leave the road in case an accident occurs, Manley explained.
Members of Defiance Cycling also offered their thoughts on the sport as well as safety measures.
“It’s a great way to exercise and get fresh air,” said Lindsay Long. “It’s excellent for mental health. Also, I’ve met a lot of new people through cycling.”
Another member of the group James Brehler noted that “I ride mainly for exercise and for training for the Napoleon Duathlon I participate in. But I also ride to be with friends and enjoy the beautiful countryside around Defiance ... . A couple years ago, one of our cars died, so I used my bike to get back and forth to work when I did not feel like walking.”
When asked about safety, he said, “I recommend using a strobing red light on the rear and a strobing white light on the front even during daylight. It just improves visibility of the cyclist for drivers and pedestrians. I would also highly recommend the use of a modern bike helmet ... and if you ever do crash with a helmet, replace the helmet with a new one.”
His sister, Patti Brehler, advised motorists no to “blow your car horn as you approach a cyclist, even if it is a friendly toot. Sometimes this can startle a rider and cause them to swerve ... (and) In 30 states, including Michigan and Ohio, drivers must pass bicyclists with at least three feet of space.”
Manley also noted that both drivers and cyclists should learn hand signals so cyclists can indicate to drivers turns and stops and to be aware of their surroundings and don’t be distracted.
Added James Brehler: “I would also add that one of the biggest risks to bicyclists are distracted drivers. It is easy to miss seeing a cyclist anyway, but being distracted with cell phones or even other occupants (in the car) just makes it worse.”
There can be a dangerous side to cycling, Long said.
“I’ve had some pretty unnerving encounters with motorists,” she explained. “Last summer a lady turned left right in front of me. I had to swerve to miss her … and she flipped me off. I also get squeezed sometimes on the bridges. People try to pass me while there’s oncoming traffic, leaving inches between us. Most people are great, though.”
When asked what drivers should know about cyclists, she concluded: “Know that us cyclists are not purposefully trying to get in your way. Give us plenty of space and pass carefully. Please don’t be aggressive. Imagine we are one of your loved ones when you encounter us out there. Share the road ... I really hope Defiance can become a better place to ride, walk and run.”
