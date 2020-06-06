The City of Defiance is planning to install a new rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at Blaine Street and Ottawa Avenue as part of larger improvements in the Ottawa Avenue neighborhoods.
This will assist pedestrians and bicyclists traverse a new crossing planned this year on Ottawa Avenue, allowing access to East Side Park’s upcoming multi-use path via new sidewalks that will be installed on Blaine Street. (For details about improvements to East Side Park, located between Ottawa and Karnes avenues, see related story on page A1).
According to Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow, the RRFB was chosen as a safety device to make motorists aware of the new crossing.
“We’re trying to bring attention to motorists because we’re adding a multi-use path from Karnes to Ottawa,” she said. “... it’s not necessarily a crossing people are used to, so we’re trying to put in a safety feature that draws attention to the fact pedestrians and bicycles could be crossing that location. It’s only activated when someone physically pushes the button.”
That’s unlike the city’s only other two RRFBs, which were installed several years ago on Canal Road at South Jackson Avenue and Kiser Road.
Those are motion detected and solar-powered, according to Sprow. As such, they can be set off by bees or small animals, she indicated.
The one planned at Blaine Street and Ottawa Avenue will have its own power source.
Here are some particulars about an RRFB, as noted on a flyer provided by the city:
What is it?
• A rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) is a form of traffic control that uses flashing yellow lights at a crosswalk to warn motorists of pedestrians or bicyclists waiting to cross or already crossing the street.
How does it work?
• A pedestrian pushes the button and the warning lights are activated, notifying motorists of activity in the crosswalk. The pedestrian proceeds carefully into the crosswalk as vehicles yield to the crossing pedestrian or bicyclist.
Ohio law requires motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
The flashing lights of an RRFB help to increase a motorist’s awareness of a pedestrian crossing.
How to use an RRFB
(pedestrians and bicyclists)
• press the button on the RRFB to activate the flashing lights.
• look to see that motorists are yielding before proceeding into and through the crosswalk.
• cross the street, staying within the bounds of the crosswalk and looking both directions to ensure vehicles are yielding.
• bicyclists: when riding in the travel lane, ride in the direction of traffic, obey all traffic laws and yield to pedestrians.
(motorists)
• begin yielding when approaching an activated RRFB.
• do not pass another vehicle that has stopped or is slowing down at a crosswalk.
• come to a complete stop at or before the triangular-shaped yield-line pavement markings.
• do not stop within or block a crosswalk.
• remain stopped for pedestrians or bicyclists that are within the crosswalk, regardless of whether the RRFB is activated.
• ensure the crosswalk is clear before resuming travel.
