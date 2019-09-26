A formal dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Defiance Fire Department for a Safe Haven Baby Box that was recently installed there. Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, state and local officials, and members of the Zonta Club of Defiance, who raised the more than $10,000 for the box, were in attendance. Here, Father Eric Mueller of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance gives a blessing while surrounded by the members of the Zonta Club of Defiance.
