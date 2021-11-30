SADD food drive
Photo courtesy of Caitlin Fritz

Shown here are members of the Ayersville SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) group which collected more that 1,400 food items during a food drive Nov. 15-19 for grades 7-12 at Ayersville. The food items were distributed to local food pantries at the PATH Center, Ayersville United Methodist Church and St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.

