Shown here are members of the Ayersville SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) group which collected more that 1,400 food items during a food drive Nov. 15-19 for grades 7-12 at Ayersville. The food items were distributed to local food pantries at the PATH Center, Ayersville United Methodist Church and St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.