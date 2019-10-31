TOLEDO — Celebrating the 24th year of the 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Awards program, sponsors recognized 20 young leaders who joined the 460 previous recipients, including one from Defiance County. This year’s recipients were selected from 200 candidates and announced at the Oct. 29 awards ceremony at the Valentine Theatre in Toledo.
Receiving the award was Ryan Mack, Defiance County commissioner. He was elected commissioner at the age of 30. He worked with fellow commissioners on the planning and restoration of the Defiance County Courthouse; partnered with the Black Swamp Bee Keepers Association to create the first community-owned bee pollinator sanctuary and training facility; and was a founding board member of the Ohio, Michigan, Indiana Regional Council of Governments for mapping, studying and monitoring the tri-state aquifer.
Mack served six and a half years in the U.S. Army before being medically retired for injuries suffered during the Battle of Marjah, Afghanistan, where he was a reconnaissance team leader.
He received a Purple Heart for injuries received during Operation Moshtarak in Afghanistan, and earned a Service to Veterans Award from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He worked with Congressman Bob Latta on veteran’s legislation.
In the community, Mack serves as board president of the Four County Solid Waste District, is on the executive board for the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation, and serves on the boards of the Community Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, the National Association of Counties Telecommunication and Technology, and County Commissioners Association of Ohio. He volunteers for the Defiance County Mentoring Program, coaches Big Horn Buddy Wrestling and serves as council vice president at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
An independent panel of judges selected the 20 candidates for recognition. The program focuses on the accomplishments of individuals under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves in their career and/or as a volunteer in the community. It is intended that the program will further motivate young leaders in northwest Ohio.
“Every year, 20 Under 40 receives hundreds of nominations for individuals worthy of recognition. While only 20 finalists can be selected from the 200 nominated candidates this year, each of them is to be celebrated for their accomplishments in making our region a better place to work and live,” said Pat Bowe, president and CEO of The Andersons Inc., an event sponsor. “As sponsors, it is a privilege to honor the achievements of our current candidates and the continued success of our alumni,” he added.
Individuals are nominated through an online nomination form and then required to complete a candidate profile form. Nominees who were under 40 through June 30 became candidates by completing the online profile, which was then reviewed by the judges.
