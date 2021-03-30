Saying “Yes,” when you really want to say “No,” can change your life.
Just ask Craig Rutter.
Rutter, a long-time educator/baseball coach at Defiance College (DC), has written a book titled, “Do What You Do Best,” about a series of trips he took to Jamaica that turned into “A life-changing experience through service learning.”
The book chronicles Rutter’s experiences of being asked to go to Jamaica in the fall of 1998, how he almost said, “No,” how that first trip turned into several over the years, and the impact those trips have had in his life and the lives of many others.
“There were four times I said, ‘Yes,’ to (former Defiance College) president (Jim) Harris, when I wanted to say, ‘No,’” said Rutter. “I’ve been thinking about this for 20-plus years, but it came down to making a tough decision, when I didn’t feel comfortable or want to step outside my comfort zone. We create boxes for ourselves, and I had put myself into the boxes that made me comfortable.
“Jim Harris was the person to reveal that to me,” continued Rutter. “It all started with me going to Jim and Mark Minglin (the former director of service learning at Defiance College) after class one day and saying, ‘Hey guys, what’s up?’ The president looked at me and said to Mark, ‘What about Craig?’ I said, ‘What about Craig, what?’ That’s when I was asked if I wanted to go to Jamaica with Mark to scout out a mission trip.”
In the book, Rutter describes “being outside his comfort zone” on that first trip in October of 1998, and how he fell in love not only with the tropical locale, but with the people. That first trip led Rutter back to Jamaica in December 1999, for a mission trip to help build a home for a single mother with two kids.
While there, he and a 15-member team from DC worked with missionaries from Christian Service International (CSI) to build DC’s first CSI house. Toward the end of that trip, Harris put the idea in Rutter’s head that he should take a sabbatical to Jamaica to teach in one of the schools there.
“Before we left to come home, president Harris asked me if I had ever thought about taking a sabbatical leave,” said Rutter. “I told him, ‘No,’ although I had years ago before I got heavily into baseball. He asked me how long had I been here (at DC), and when I told him 16 years, he told me it was time for me to take one. When I asked him why, he told me I needed to come back down here.
“I asked him, ‘Jim, what is up with you and Jamaica?’” asked Rutter. “He said, I watched you this week with the people, and I think God is trying to move within you here.’ I told him, ‘I don’t feel it,’ but he said, ‘Trust me.’ I didn’t know what I would do for six weeks (on sabbatical), but he said I needed to get into the schools and ‘do what you do best,’ teach. That’s where the title of the book came from— from president Harris.
Rutter, who kept a journal during most of his time in Jamaica, shares some of his journal entries throughout the book. During those six weeks he spent on sabbatical, he met many people who became near and dear to him, including a young woman in school named Camile Tucker. Rutter shares in the book how life in Jamaica can be difficult for women, but that he saw potential in many of the young women there, especially Tucker.
That led Rutter to introduce then DC president, Jerry Wood, to Tucker in December of 2002. Wood accompanied Rutter and a group from DC to Jamaica to help build an addition to a high school that had been hit by a hurricane. After meeting Tucker, Wood told Rutter, ‘We need her at Defiance College.’
That affirmation led Rutter to help create the first international scholarship program at DC, of which Tucker was the first recipient.
“What I learned about service, is one, it’s not about the service, it’s about the people you serve,” said Rutter. “Whether we’re raking leaves or shoveling snow for an elderly person in town, or building a house for someone in Jamaica, it’s all the same. The second thing I learned, is that people know you care when you become a familiar face. The third thing I learned from service, is you can make a difference in the world one person at a time.
“When I realized that, I knew I had to help one of my girls get a college education, and that first person was Camile,” added Rutter.
In all, Rutter made 28 trips to Jamaica between 1998 and 2016. Although he’s a retired professor emeritus from DC, he knows he’ll return to Jamaica again.
“I finish the book talking about the ripple effect, how casting a stone in the water affects everything the ripples touch moving outward,” said Rutter. “It goes back to making a difference in the world, one person at a time. I thought about it during the three and half years I was writing the book, how Camile was the ripple, before thinking, ‘Is the ripple me? Was I the stone God cast in the water to affect the lives of other people?’
“I don’t know, but I do know my life has been blessed by this, and I feel at the end, I did what I do best,” added Rutter.
Copies of “Do What You Do Best” are on sale at The Hubbard Company, located at 612 Clinton St., in downtown Defiance for $19.95. Copies can also be obtained by sending an email to Rutter at crutter@defiance.edu.
