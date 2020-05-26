NAPOLEON — The committee to elect Marc Ruskey for sheriff has announced Ruskey’s official campaign launch for the office of Henry County sheriff in the fall. Ruskey, running as an independent, will challenge Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, who has held the position since 2013.
Ruskey has 15 years of public safety experience, including service in fire, EMS and law enforcement within the county. Over the last 13 years, Ruskey has served as a deputy for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He started in the 911 center before advancing to a road deputy and finally serving as a sergeant from 2013-20. While working full-time for the sheriff’s office, Marc also continued service in EMS in Henry County.
In order to meet eligibility requirements set by Ohio law, Ruskey resigned from the sheriff’s office in March. A history of on-going and urgent safety issues requiring prompt attention — both affecting officers and the community — were a part of Ruskey’s decision to run at this time. Another important concern for the sheriff’s office is a need to repair fractured relationships with local and outside agencies. Ruskey has received strong support from sheriff’s office personnel, family and friends in his election bid.
According to his press release, “Ruskey will bring dependable, well-rounded public safety service and experience, along with positive leadership that is much needed in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.”
