McCLURE — A rural Henry County two-story home sustained heavy fire damage Tuesday morning, south of here.
According to Deshler Fire Chief Willis Croninger, crews were called at 10:29 a.m. to 4-783 County Road J for a report of a house fire. Providing mutual aid were McClure and Malinta fire departments.
Croninger reported that the fire was contained to two rooms on the second floor, with damage to the roof. No injuries were reported. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m.
The fire chief relayed that approximately $40,000 in damage was sustained, with the homeowner being displaced.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, noted Croninger, with the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office contacted to investigate.
According to the Henry County auditor's website, the property is owned by Duane Eickmeier.
