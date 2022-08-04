Two local electric cooperatives recently held appreciation days last month for members and families.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) members and families attended “Member Appreciation Day” on July 23 at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo while those from Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) held a first ever event at Sauder Village in Archbold. PPEC is based in Paulding, Tricounty REC is located in Malinta.
Despite heavy rainfall in the morning, more than 2,000 members and family attended the Fort Wayne event, setting a record as the co-op’s largest picnic, according to PPEC.
Members and their families received free zoo entry, a meal with ice cream and a gift for all ages — outdoor kits for adults, earbuds for teens, and animal backpacks for children. Activities for children included free face painting, a ride voucher (train, safari sky ride, log ride, etc.), and other giveaways.
“This member appreciation event was an opportunity to highlight our diverse membership, many who traveled nearly two hours, and to showcase our dedicated employees who worked so hard to make the day a great success,” said PPEC CEO George Carter. “This was the largest event in the cooperative’s 86-year history, and we are very pleased so many came out, despite the bad early morning weather. I’d also like to thank the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. They were terrific partners in this event. The staff there was great to work with.”
On the same day, more than 425 members and families attended Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative’s first-ever Member Appreciation Day held at Sauder Village.
Attendees experienced more than 200 years of Ohio history at the event and were provided an entry ticket courtesy of Tricounty, along with “Sauder Bucks” accepted anywhere within the village complex.
“For being our first year having a Member Appreciation Day, we didn’t know what to expect and were pleasantly surprised with the turnout and member support,” said Tricounty REC CEO Brett Perkins. “We would like to thank our members for being so supportive this past year. A big thank you also goes to Sauder Village, who was an exceptional host for the event and was very accommodating to Tricounty members. It was a great day overall, and thankfully the weather cleared up for us.”
Only Tricounty REC members and immediate family were eligible for free entry to explore the Native American village, visit historic homes and community shops, watch craftsmen at work and travel along the new 1920s Main Street, complete with a theater, soda fountain, hardware store, bank and more.
