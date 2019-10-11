EDGERTON — A home south of Edgerton was damaged extensively by fire and smoke Friday afternoon.
According to Edgerton Fire Chief Scott Blue, at 1:59 p.m., firefighters were called to 04043 Defiance-Williams County Line Road for a reported structure fire. Providing mutual aid were Bryan, Farmer, Hicksville and Butler, Ind., fire departments.
Blue reported that the fire was confined to the room of origin — a bedroom — but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home. The fire reportedly started “on or under the floor” in that room.
The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the scene Friday afternoon and ruled the blaze’s cause as undetermined.
“It’s not suspicious,” said Blue, “but there was an outlet there. It was burned too badly to determine if that was the culprit.”
According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Anthony Fenner.
Blue added that the family of three was displaced and the American Red Cross was called to assist.
The Edgerton Fire Department cleared the scene just before 8 p.m.
