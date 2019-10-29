A rural Defiance home was destroyed by fire late Monday evening, despite the efforts of five area fire departments.
At 10:36 p.m., Defiance Fire Department was called to the house fire at 22583 Bowman Road. Mutual aid was provided by South Richland, Delaware Township, Highland Township and Auglaize fire departments. Upon arrival, flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the roof of the two-story home owned by Fred Mansfield.
According to the Defiance Fire Department, tankers of water were used to fight the fire, as well as water from a nearby pond. Once most of the fire had been extinguished, crews began using foam.
American Electric Power was called to the scene to shut off the power.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins relayed that there was only one occupant in the structure at the time of the fire and he was able to leave the house.
Fire reports stated that the homeowner had been using his fireplace Monday evening. After he went to bed, he was awakened by the smell of smoke in his bedroom. He reportedly went outside to check on where the smoke was coming from and noticed there was fire coming from the roof.
Wilkins noted that the Ohio Fire Marshal was not at the scene on Tuesday, instead an investigator with Mansfield's insurance company was expected to arrive on Thursday. Wilkins reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, no cause had been determined, though the house was deemed a total loss.
In addition, the American Red Cross was called Monday evening to assist the homeowner.
Crews stayed at the scene for several hours, checking on hot spots.
Noble Township was on standby at Defiance's northside station throughout the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.