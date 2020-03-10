A rural Defiance home was damaged by fire Saturday evening in Noble Township.

Noble Fire Department was called to 09971 Ashpacher Road at 6:43 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Providing mutual aid were Defiance, Jewell and Delaware Township fire departments.

The fire reportedly started in the fireplace and spread. Upon arrival, heavy flames were showing from the side of the house.

Fire personnel used water from a nearby pond to fight the blaze and contained it at 7:50 p.m. A damage estimate was unavailable.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Christopher Brown.

