FARMER — A Defiance County home and detached garage were destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon near here, with four fire departments responding to the scene.

According to Farmer Township Fire Chief Jerry Sanders, the department was called at 1:43 p.m. to 08844 Blacker Road. He relayed that a trash fire spread to the detached garage and the one-story house nearby.

Assisting at the scene were Hicksville, Sherwood and Edgerton fire departments. Crews arrived to find the structures fully engulfed, “with the wind in the fire’s favor,” said Sanders.

Damage was estimated at between $180,000 to $200,000, he added.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Vernon and Paula Ankney.

