Seven area fire departments were called to a house fire at 30291 Ohio 18, between Defiance-Henry County Line and Standley roads in Defiance County, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The unoccupied two-story home that was being remodeled was severely damaged. Firefighters from South Richland Township responded, with mutual aid provided by Jewell, Highland Township, Holgate, Florida-Flatrock Township, New Bavaria and Defiance fire crews.

The fire was called in to the Defiance County 911 Center by a passing motorist.

According to the Defiance County auditor's website, the home is owned by Christopher and Stephany Colwell.

Load comments