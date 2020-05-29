Seven area fire departments were called to a house fire at 30291 Ohio 18, between Defiance-Henry County Line and Standley roads in Defiance County, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The unoccupied two-story home that was being remodeled was severely damaged. Firefighters from South Richland Township responded, with mutual aid provided by Jewell, Highland Township, Holgate, Florida-Flatrock Township, New Bavaria and Defiance fire crews.
The fire was called in to the Defiance County 911 Center by a passing motorist.
According to the Defiance County auditor's website, the home is owned by Christopher and Stephany Colwell.
