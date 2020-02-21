ARCHBOLD — A Fulton County home was damaged extensively by fire Wednesday evening.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Fire Department was called at 11:36 p.m. to 07176 County Road 21, northeast of Archbold.
Assisting at the scene were Wauseon, Fayette, Ridgeville Township and Morenci, Mich., fire crews.
The single-family home reportedly sustained extensive damage and the fire started in the chimney.
The residents of the home were able to escape without injury.
The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.
According to the Fulton County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Hill Partnership LP.
