DESHLER — Pirate Park in Deshler will be filled with runners and walkers for the second annual X&A 5K on March 29.
This event honors two Patrick Henry brothers, Xavier and Aidan Wensink, who were tragically killed in a car accident on March 21, 2018. March represents the celebration of Xavier’s 19th birthday on March 6 and the second anniversary of Xavier and Aidan’s death on March 21.
Open to all ages and ability levels, the event features a chip-timed 5K run/walk, a one-mile memorial walk, and a free 1K kids’ fun run on the roads these young men ran repeatedly over the years. Register through runsignup.com, and search for X&A 5K or Deshler
Events begin at 2 p.m. starting with the 1K kids’ fun run, followed by the 5K run/walk and one-mile memorial walk. Race day registration isavailable from noon-1:30 p.m.
All pre-registered 5K participants will receive a long sleeved T-shirt, a commemorative race wristband and an entry to win homemade baked goods from local bakers.
Packet pickup will be held March 28 in the Patrick Henry High School cafeteria from noon-3 p.m.
All proceeds from the race will go toward improvement projects at Pirate Park. Through the overwhelming support of last year’s event, playground equipment was purchased for the park.
For more information on the race, visit runsignup.com or the Facebook event page for the X&A 5K 3.21 Memorial Run. The Xavier and Aidan Wensink Memorial Fund is a 501c3 charitable organization.
