This abandoned home at Defiance's 316 Rulf St. is slated for demolition. City officials are awaiting word on whether state funds will be granted for the project, but are prepared to spend local taxpayer funds if needed.
A condemned home on Defiance's Rulf Street will be coming down one way or another.
The home is abandoned and has become an eyesore with broken windows and other issues. A city-issued nuisance sign was sitting in the front yard this week due to the high grass and weeds that violate Defiance's municipal ordinance.
Earlier this year, the city's nuisance abatement board condemned the home, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
The property is owned by Adam Sorg of Defiance, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
But the home is just one of several properties for which the city is awaiting word from state officials to determine if state funds will be granted for demolition. The amount of available state funding is $500,000 per county.
This is separate from a $1 million fund set aside for each county to clean up so-called "brownfields," generally properties where factories have closed and the sites have become eyesores.
Defiance County's list of properties is being handled by the county land bank — a recently formed, quasi-government body that acquires properties to clean up and market them.
"The land bank sent a list down to Columbus of non-bownfield demolitions," explained Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "It's a lengthy list. That house on Rulf Street is on that list, so we — the board of control (mayor, city administrator, finance director and law director) — are reluctant to spend our money if the land bank is going to get the money from Columbus."
As far as a delay in moving forward on the property's demolition, McCann said "what Columbus is telling us is, 'we don't have the staff to do this in a timely manner, but we'll get to it. I understand the house bothers some people, but I'm not willing to spend $10,000 of our money when I can spend $10,000 of Columbus' money."
So what happens if the Rulf Street property isn't funded? McCann said the city would foot the bill.
The city recently opened bids on demolition work with two contractors offering quotes: J&N Builders, $9,750; and Rensi Dirt Works, $10,170.
Officials will await word from Columbus before proceeding on the bidding process.
City officials are eyeing at least two other properties in Defiance for the state demolition funds: the former Nila's Cafe on Ottawa Avenue and a home on Madison Street, according to McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.