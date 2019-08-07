ARCHBOLD — Recognized as one of the top rug-hooking events in the country, the 23rd annual Sauder Village Rug-hooking event will be a celebration of this traditional craft. With displays of hooked rugs, workshops, lectures, vendors and many special exhibits, Rug Hooking Week is expected to draw thousands of rug hookers from across the United States and Canada to Sauder Village from Aug. 14-17.
“Our annual Rug Hooking Week celebrates the rich tradition of rug hooking while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of rug hookers from around the world,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations. “In addition to the museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall, guests can also enjoy a vendor market, creative demonstrators and workshops — all set near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.”
During the four-day period, hundreds of rug hookers from across North America and overseas will be contributing their pieces for this museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall. Again this year the exhibit will offer a new and exciting display of colors, patterns, sizes and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories including original designs, people and places, animals, geometric designs, florals and mixed media. The exhibit is an amazing celebration of the creativity and hard work each rug represents.
The 2019 feature exhibit is all about dimension and will feature the works of many outstanding artists who will share their collections of hooked and textile art in fashion, furniture and sculpture. The show will also include a number of special exhibits including “Antique Hooked Rugs,” “Fascinators & Hats,” “Dimension – From Our Hands” and “North American Oriental Rugs.” There will also be a virtual exhibit featuring the Australian Rug Makers Guild and a variety of group exhibits featuring rug hookers from across the country.
Again this year the “Celebration Exhibit” will feature the award-winning work from this year’s international competition sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine. This breathtaking display will feature some of the best rugs in the country, as well as internationally.
Every year the Sauder Village Rug Hooking event draws thousands of rug hookers from across the country to see the exhibit and participate in a variety of workshops offered by accomplished teachers. The show also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits and tools directly from respected vendors specializing in rug-hooking materials. Each day of the exhibit there will be working demonstrators to watch and avid rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft. There are a variety of rug-hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops. For more details, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 to check class availability.
To round out the rug-hooking event, guests will want to include a visit to the adjacent historic village. Many skilled craftsmen will be work at making baskets, pottery, tin, wooden buckets, glass marbles and more. The village is also the place where the lifestyle of the early settlers is showcased by costumed staff in shops and homes built more than a century ago.
There is a “show-only” admission to the rug-hooking exhibit of $12, or for $18 the adult admission includes the entire historic village. The admission rate is $12 for students ages 6-16 and children 5 and under are always free with family.
