For the past 42 years, Rick and Eileen Rufenacht have faithfully attended First Church of God in Defiance.
On Sunday at 10 a.m., the couple will attend their last “official” service there when Rick, senior pastor since 1996, officially retires from his duties leading the congregation. A reception in their honor will be held at the church, located at 561 Carter Road, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
When asked why now is the time to step away, Rufenacht replied: “I’ve known for several years that my time here was drawing to a close.”
Although Rufenacht won’t be leading First Church of God after Sunday, he will still continue to work in ministry starting in the fall when he begins a new role with New Church Specialties of Mesa, Ariz.
In his new role, he will serve as a long-term interim pastor with the Wesleyan Nazarene Church of God. As a member of the TIPS (transitional interim pastor services) program, Rufenacht could be sent anywhere in the U.S. to be a long-term interim pastor (up to nine months) at a church in pastoral transition.
“I was introduced to this other ministry called TIPS with New Church Specialties when I went to a training in January of 2020. That’s when I felt that was the next step where God was leading me,” said Rufenacht. “To say the least, 2020 was a difficult year for an old guy. There are certain ways you can do ministry or expect to do ministry, and this past year everything changed.
“To be honest, I’m not sure I did so well with that transition. It was tiring and it was draining,” continued Rufenacht. “Once I came to that realization, I knew the Lord was telling me my time to transition was now. I went to another TIPS training this past January just to confirm it, and the Lord confirmed it.”
Rufenacht admitted not leading First Church of God will be different. After all, his life in ministry started there in the 1980s when he and Eileen, both former music teachers and the parents of David (Sidney) and Rachel (Andrew) Moores, began doing music ministry at the church.
“We got very involved in music at the church, I was leading the choir, and by the mid-80s, I got into worship,” said Rufenacht, the grandfather of Jack Moores (19 months). “In August of 1987, our senior pastor, Dick Latham, brought me on as a staff person one-day a week for music and worship. When he left in January of 1988, the church hired Roger Davenport, the associate at that time, as senior pastor. I was then hired as the full-time associate pastor.”
From 1988-95 Rufenacht served as associate pastor, with a focus on music and worship. He resigned in the fall of 1995, but when a new pastor was needed shortly in 1996, he was asked to become interim senior pastor. He then accepted a call from the church as full-time senior pastor in April of that year.
“When I was an associate, we did some pretty cool music events with drama and staging, and even live animals in our Easter productions,” said Rufenacht. “I loved directing choirs, but I really had a heart for leading more contemporary choruses, which was the movement at that time. My wife and I led that here, where we utilized different instruments. It was a lot a fun.”
It didn’t take long for Rufenacht to realize that being a senior pastor was different than being associate pastor.
“It’s a whole different mindset, there are so many more things to think about and details you have to consider,” said Rufenacht. “I went from maybe three sermons a year, to a sermon every week, and the first ones were not very good. In that regard, I’ve grown immensely over the course of these many years.
“One thing I’m thankful about, is becoming a senior pastor in the age of the internet,” continued Rufenacht. “You have so much information at your fingertips, so I didn’t have to go leafing through so many books, because in the blink of an eye, you could find the different perspectives I wanted. There are so many good bible programs available online as well.”
When thinking back on his time at the church, Rufenacht got a little choked up.
“There’s a new song we just introduced called ‘The Goodness of God,’ and in it are the words, ‘all my life you have been faithful, all my life you have been so, so good,’” began Rufenacht. “That’s what I think about when I think about these years of ministry. God has met us in so many ways here, with fantastic people, working miracles in people’s lives, in the building of the youth building (The Summit Youth Center), and just finishing a sanctuary renovation.
“Seeing people rise to the occasion here time after time, that’s God at work,” continued Rufenacht. “I also want to say that our ministry here is part of the community, because of the cooperation of the ministers here in Defiance. We meet on Thursdays to pray together, we talk, we give advice to each other, it’s such a blessing. I’m not sure Defiance understands that doesn’t happen in a lot of communities.”
On one hand, Rufenacht is excited for a new challenge, but on the other, it won’t be easy to leave.
“First Church of God is a family, to my wife and I, it’s our family,” said Rufenacht. “We’ve been here for 42 years, and these are the people we’ve shared our joys with, cried with, prayed with, seen victories and defeats with, walked through the fires with together ... they have been our family and our support. This is a very bittersweet time. I know it’s time to leave, and yet, this parting is somewhat sorrowful.
“But, I believe in the people here, and I believe they are positioned to move forward in an awesome, awesome way,” added Rufenacht.
First Church of God will got through a transitional period with an interim pastor before calling a new pastor in the near future to replace Rufenacht.
