Area residents can celebrate the summer with ice cream and music as part of the Music in Your Park Series. The Bud Widmer Rube Band will provide the music, and the Defiance County Senior Services will prepare the food and ice cream for this final concert of the 2019 summer series in Defiance.

The event is slated for Thursday at the UAW Park, Baltimore Road, with food serving starting at 4 p.m. Defiance County Senior Services will serve dinner and ice cream from 4-5:30. A $6 donation is suggested to cover dinner. At 6 p.m., local favorite, the Bud Widmer Rube Band, will entertain the crowd, wrapping up at 7 p.m.

The Music in Your Park Series is sponsored by Defiance Community Cultural Council and the city of Defiance. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.

