Area residents can celebrate the summer with ice cream and music as part of the Music in Your Park Series. The Bud Widmer Rube Band will provide the music, and the Defiance County Senior Services will prepare the food and ice cream for this final concert of the 2019 summer series in Defiance.
The event is slated for Thursday at the UAW Park, Baltimore Road, with food serving starting at 4 p.m. Defiance County Senior Services will serve dinner and ice cream from 4-5:30. A $6 donation is suggested to cover dinner. At 6 p.m., local favorite, the Bud Widmer Rube Band, will entertain the crowd, wrapping up at 7 p.m.
The Music in Your Park Series is sponsored by Defiance Community Cultural Council and the city of Defiance. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.