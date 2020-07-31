In a continued effort to bring library services to all corners of the county, the Defiance Public Library System’s (DPLS) Mobile Express van will take to the streets again during the week of Aug. 3 with a revised route.
The van is stocked with a small mobile print collection, which includes an assortment of reading materials for adults, teens and children. Visitors also can place holds on library materials at the van and specify a library location for pickup. Those who would like to apply for a library card can do so at the van, and obtain their card at either the Defiance, Sherwood or Hicksville library locations.
Additionally, Summer Reading Program game cards can be exchanged for prizes at the van sites.
The Defiance Mobile Express route is subject to change based on attendance, and physical distancing will be practiced at all van sites. Check defiancelibrary.org or visit the Facebook page for route updates.
The route, effective the week of Aug. 3, is as follows:
• Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Jewell American Legion Post 635, 07900 Independence Road, Defiance; 11 a.m.-noon, Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance (free lunch site); 1-2 p.m., Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Bronson Park, 2104 Power Dam Road, Defiance.
• Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Kingsbury Park, 118 Auglaize St., Defiance (free lunch site); 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tiffin Township Fire Department, 1116 Main St., Evansport; 3-4 p.m., Ney Community Park, park entrance, 251 W. Main St., Ney.
Thursdays: 4:30-6 p.m., downtown Defiance Farmers' Market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.