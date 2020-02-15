The first round of voting in the Cutest Baby Contest begins today.
There are 48 babies in the competition. Approximately the top 50% of those receiving votes from readers move on to the second round.
The first round of voting concludes Feb. 24. Votes cast in the first round do not carry over to the second round. Votes need to be received by 4 p.m. in person or 5 p.m. online Feb. 24.
Votes are 50 cents each and can be submitted online, via mail or in person at The Crescent-News office, located at 624 W. Second St., Defiance. Each round of voting cuts the field of entrants in half. The baby receiving the most votes in the second and third round (Feb. 27-March 18) will assume the Cutest Baby title.
Babies entered in this year’s contest can be viewed online at www.crescent-news.com. The second round of voting begins Feb. 27.
The winning baby will receive $1,000 and have his or her photo featured on the cover of the Smiling Faces supplement, to be published in The Crescent-News on March 27.
The second-place vote-getter will be awarded $500, while the third-place winner will receive $250.
The entrant who receives the most votes during the second round of voting will be awarded a 16x20-inch family portrait from Rod Brown Photography.
Proceeds from the contest are used to support The Crescent-News’ Newspapers in Education program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.