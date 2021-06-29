Defiance Rotary announced its annual financial contributions to community causes during its luncheon meeting Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church parish.
The donations are made every year with funds raised by Rotary through it’s largest event, the Chevrolet Corvette raffle.
In all, the organization is distributing $73,468 this year throughout Defiance.
“We had another successful raffle and appreciate the community’s support and are happy to return a lot of this to the community and help out,” said Ty Otto, Defiance Rotary’s outgoing president.
The largest contribution ($20,000) is the last of five similar annual commitments to the Defiance Area YMCA’s capital campaign, according to Otto.
Other larger contributions went to:
• Kaitlyn’s Cottage, $10,000. This was the second of three commitments to the facility located on the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital campus.
• United Way of Defiance County, $7,500. The contribution will be split between the UW’s backpack buddies program ($4,500) and imagination library ($3,000).
• the downtown Defiance holiday decorating committee, $5,000.
• Defiance College financial aid scholarship program, $5,000.
• Fort Defiance Humane Society, $2,500.
• Defiance Community Cultural Council, $2,000.
• Defiance County Furniture Bank, $2,000.
Rotary’s incoming president, Kirstie Mack, who was in charge of this year’s raffle on June 11, said Rotary is pleased to make the annual contribution to worthy causes again this year.
“We were very pleased with being able to donate these funds back into the community,” she said. “They’re all raised from the Corvette raffle and supported by the Defiance Rotary Foundation, so it’s great to support different areas of the community. And then we get ready to start for next year.”
This year’s raffle again was held at Defiance’s Estle Chevrolet Cadillac, which provides the car at cost.
An Indiana man — Joseph Plankis of Westfield, Ind. — took the top prize, and had the option of picking up the car or $45,000 cash. Plankis claimed the Corvette, according to Mack.
