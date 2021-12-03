NAPOLEON — Henry County’s new common pleas judge was sworn in here Friday afternoon.
Amy Rosebrook — who has served as Napoleon Municipal Court’s judge for 10 years — was appointed recently by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the spot vacated by Judge John Collier who retired on Sept. 1 for health considerations. (Visiting judges have been handling cases since he stepped down.)
“I was very honored that I was appointed by the governor,” Rosebrook said during an interview with The Crescent-News Thursday. “I’m very excited. I know this will be a new challenge for me. I’m just excited to bring what I’ve learned sitting as judge of municipal court to the common pleas court.”
During Friday’s ceremony, when Rosebrook was sworn in by Henry County Juvenile/Probate Judge Denise McColley, she thanked those who turned out for the event as well as family and colleagues for their support, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.
“I’ve been grateful to be a part of this legal community and government community here in Henry County,” she said. “... I love this county. I love the honor of being able to serve this county.”
Rosebrook, a Republican, will fill the remainder of Collier’s unexpired term that ends in May 2023, and already has committed to seeking the next full term. Because that begins in May 2023, the seat will be on the ballot next year — first during the May primary (if there is one) and then in the November general election.
She said she won’t actually begin hearing cases in common pleas court until Dec. 13 as she will attend a training session next week. But thereafter, she will preside over the county’s felony cases and domestic matters, a change from municipal court which primarily handles misdemeanor and traffic cases as well as small civil claims.
This is Rosebrook’s second appointment to a court bench.
In 2011, she was named by then Gov. John Kasich to fill the vacant municipal judge seat.
She already had been seeking election to the position in that year’s election and went on to win a six-year term in November 2011. Re-election in 2017 followed and Rosebrook would have sought a third term as municipal judge in 2023, she said.
Because the governor is a Republican, the task of finding potential replacements for judicial seats in Henry County rests with the county’s GOP central committee. But the governor retains the appointing authority.
“The Republican central committee will submit names to him that would do a good job since they know the local people,” explained Rosebrook. “Those persons are contacted and interviewed. There’s an extensive questionnaire you need to fill out.”
Whoever is chosen to replace Rosebrook will be subject to election next year for the balance of her unexpired term. An election for the seat’s next full six-year term will be held in November 2023.
Rosebrook is a native of Henry County, growing up in Freedom Township and graduating from Napoleon High School in 1991.
From there she went on to Ohio University, earning an undergraduate degree in 1995 before achieving a law degree from the University of Toledo’s College of Law in 1998.
Just out of law school, Rosebrook joined the law firm of former Henry County Prosecutor Jay Hanna, eventually becoming a partner.
Rosebrook and her husband, Brad, live in rural Henry County and have two children, daughter Ella and son Ian, who attend Liberty Center Schools.
