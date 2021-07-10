Rosary Rally

A Rosary Rally was held outside the Defiance County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, was to prayerfully unite with other rallies across the country, to pray in reparation for the sins against life, marriage and the family.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

A Rosary Rally was held outside the Defiance County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, was to prayerfully unite with other rallies across the country, to pray in reparation for the sins against life, marriage and the family.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments