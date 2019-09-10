WAUSEON — John Roof was sworn in as the new Wauseon assistant police chief when the Wauseon City Council met Monday.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden administered the oath of office, and Roof’s daughter Bailey pinned the new badge on his uniform. Roof has been with the department for 21 years. He was promoted from patrolman to sergeant in the mid 2000s and achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2013. He previously worked in juvenile corrections at Maumee Youth Services.
Three pieces of legislation were considered by council. The first reading was given to a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.
A first reading was given to an ordinance amending Section 1314.02 of the city code. This ordinance clarifies the ordinance which authorizes the city to send letters to residents with grass over 6 inches tall. It will certify costs for the village mowing to the auditor for collection.
A second reading was given to a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with Clinton Township for fire and emergency protection services. This was declared an emergency and placed on final reading.
Under new business, council members moved to waive any hearing before the Fulton County Budget Commission regarding apportionment of the Undivided Local Government Fund and agree to the Fulton County Budget Commission alternate plan of apportionment of said Local Government Fund on the basis of need and prior years’ apportionment. Council agreed to accept the sum of $140,106.16 for the Undivided Local Government Fund as the city’s share of the fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.