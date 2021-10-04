A rollover Monday morning resulted in the vehicle catching fire, requiring a call from Defiance Fire Department.
At approximately 10:50 a.m., on South Clinton Street, just across from KFC, a southbound BMW X5 left the roadway on the east side of the road just past the railroad overpass and rolled over into the yard of a private residence.
As it left the roadway, the vehicle struck a fire hydrant, breaking it free from the foundation, and drug it to where it rolled over and caught fire.
Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene and got the blaze extinguished.
The driver was reportedly out of the vehicle when first responders arrived and appeared to have possible injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
