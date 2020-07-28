Rollover crash
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

A pickup truck, reported stolen at 7:11 a.m. Monday, was involved in a rollover crash at 12:52 p.m. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel noted that the truck, stolen from 25821 Liska Lane, was spotted and followed by an off-duty deputy. The truck was involved in a rollover accident at Moser and Behrens roads in Defiance County. Additional information was unavailable at press time.

