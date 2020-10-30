Carousel - Lightbar

LIBERTY CENTER — An Indiana man died from injuries sustained early Friday morning in a rollover accident near here.

Nykolas Lengerich, 23, Decatur, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:42 a.m. Friday, on County Road T, near County Road 11, a vehicle driven by Lengerich was westbound and went off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.

Deputies reported that Lengerich was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.

Assisting at the scene was Liberty Township Fire/EMS.

