A tanker truck closed down Ohio 613, east of Melrose, after it left the roadway and came to rest on its top in a field on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Van Wert post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 4:22 p.m., with power lines brought down by the truck. The roadway was closed for several hours while cleanup took place. Paulding County EMA director Ed Bohn relayed that the tanker was carrying a by-product of ethanol from a plant in Leipsic. A cleanup company from Cincinnati was called to the scene, as well as the EPA office in Bowling Green. The by-product didn’t leak, but the diesel fuel from the truck did. Also assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Oakwood Fire/EMS. The driver, whose name was unavailable at press time, was treated and released at the Paulding County Hospital. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
