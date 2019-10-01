Liberty Center High School junior Kennedy Roell, daughter of Kendra and Rick Roell, has been declared the winner of the 58th annual Sweet 16 Contest from a field of 45 contestants.
Graicen Siler, a Defiance High School junior, received second place, while Brooklyn Fowler, a junior home school student was third.
The competition is sponsored by Rod Brown Photography and several local area merchants.
Gifts for Roell include: $100 worth of dry cleaning from Deluxe Cleaners, $75 gift card from Myra J Salon, sash from Higbea Embroidery, cake from Goldstone Creamery, bouquet from Kircher’s Flowers, $20 gift certificate to Buffalo Wild Wings, two pizzas from Marco’s, two 6-inch subs from Northside Subway, gift certificate from Captain D’s Restaurant, $50 from First Federal Bank and First Insurance, gift and three-month membership to Planet Fitness, pizza from Domino’s, $15 gift card from Cabin Fever Coffee, three games of bowling at Defiance Recreation, facial and gifts from Blush Skin Care and Spa, sandwich from Arby’s, gift from Farmers & Merchants, crown from Stambaugh Jewelers, pizza from Pizza Hut, movie ticket from Northtowne Cinema 9, beauty care products from Mary Kay Cosmetics-Carrie Lero, manicure from Jen Johns at Total Image, one-month of tanning and hydro massage at Daydreams, $50 gift card from the Northtowne Mall, $50 from Rod Brown Photography to the Northtowne Mall, $20 gift certificate to Casa Vieja, $30 gift certificate to Rod Brown Photography, and her 16x20 contest print with frame from Rod Brown Photography.
Siler, daughter of Jaymie Burtch and Daniel Siler, will receive: $25 gift certificate from Rod Brown Photography, movie ticket from Northtowne Cinema 9, pizza from Marco’s, $20 gift certificate to Dos Eppi’s, gift certificate from Captain D’s, sandwich from Arby’s, basket from Bigby Coffee, $50 gift certificate to Cosmo’s, $15 certificate to Jersey’s, two 6-inch subs from Northside Subway, pizza from Pizza Hut, gift from Planet Fitness, $25 from ReMax Realty, gift from JCPenney Salon, beauty products from Mary Kay Cosmetics-Carrie Lero, a bouquet from Kircher’s Flowers, sash from Higbea Embroidery, pizza from Domino’s, manicure from Shannon Grinnell at Trendz on Fifth, and three games of bowling at Defiance Recreation.
Fowler, daughter of David and Shawna Fowler, will receive: three games of bowling at Defiance Recreation, sandwich from Arby’s, gift from Planet Fitness, gift certificate to Dee&Gee’s Dairy Bar, pizza from Domino’s, $25 from Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, $15 gift certificate from Rod Brown Photography, $50 gift certificate to Hubbard Company, pizza from Pizza Hut, beauty care products from Mary Kay Cosmetics-Carrie Lero, bouquet from Kircher’s Flowers, pizza from Marco’s, gift certificate from Captain D’s, sash from Higbea Embroidery, $60 gift certificate from Tips and Toes Salon, two 6-inch subs from Northside Subway, and a $25 gift certificate to Jewell Cafe.
Roell was voted Miss Congeniality by the top 10 finalists and received a box of chocolates from Rod Brown Photography.
The seven other finalist were:
• Tinora junior Kylee Drewes, daughter of Steve and Amy Drewes.
• Defiance junior Brittney Garcia, daughter of Misty and Joe Garcia.
• Defiance junior Amiah Hoffman, daughter of Brandon and Jessica Osborn.
• Tinora junior Haylie Lero, daughter of Kelly Osburn and Josh Lero.
• Defiance junior Summer Lirot, daughter of Erika Henderson.
• Defiance junior Kamiel Moss, daughter of Crystal Salaz.
• Tinora junior Audrey Rittenhouse, daughter of Shelley and Doug Rittenhouse.
All seven finalists received flowers from Kircher’s Flowers, sandwiches from McDonald’s, gift bags from Carrie Lero, Mary Kay Cosmetics, $25 gift cards from Eric’s Ice Cream, pizza from Padrone’s Pizza, sundaes from Dairy Queen, one free car wash from Wash-N-Fill, gift from Farmers and Merchants Bank, one free attraction from Putt Putt Golf and Games, and gift bags from Rod Brown Photography.
