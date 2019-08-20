Rock the Ride, featuring Brother, was held Saturday evening at the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991. Proceeds from the concert will benefit local veterans. Here, the band rocks the crowd with its music.
Rock the Ride, featuring Brother, was held Saturday evening at the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991. Proceeds from the concert will benefit local veterans. Here, the band rocks the crowd with its music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.