• Region
Robotics:
Northwest State Community College is having a celebration of the end of its successful first launch season and will have an event to showcase the various robots from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be robot demonstrations, projects to review, models and presentations. Junior high and high school taking part include: Octobots, Astrobots, Bulldog Bots, Robo Rampage and the Cryptic Cyborgs. The program is for anyone interested in joining a team next year or who simply would like more information.
For more information, email jdrewes@northweststate.edu or call 419-267-1439.
