Dominga Robles was honored Friday as an Honorary Survivor for the 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County. The brief ceremony took place prior to the luminaria drive-through. Shown are Kimberly Carder (left), Relay event chairman; Robles; and Eva Canales, Relay event co-chairman.
