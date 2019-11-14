• Defiance County

Business closing:

The Robert Bowles Karate Academy, located at 310 Clinton St., Defiance, will close its doors on Dec. 12 after 45 years in business, as Bowles is retiring. Bowles said he intends to continue his martial arts endeavors nationally and internationally through lectures and seminars, and by writing books and producing videos. The public is invited to attend an appreciation open house at the Academy on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. 

