• Henry County
Roads closed:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 281, east of of Ohio 109 in Henry County, will be closed Monday-Friday for railroad repairs while Ohio 109 at Maple Street in Liberty Center will be closed Monday-Friday for water main repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.