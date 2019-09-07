• Williams County

Road work planned:

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that a paving and culvert repair project will begin Monday on U.S. 6, between U.S. 127 in Williams County and the Henry County line, and continue through October. Lane restrictions will be possible.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 20A/Ohio 15 ramp to westbound I-80/Ohio Turnpike will be closed through mid-November.

