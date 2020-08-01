A number of road projects in four local counties will be starting or continuing on two main routes — U.S. 24 and Ohio 108 — next week.
New work in Defiance County will start on U.S. 24, between Domersville Road and the Henry County line, on Monday.
U.S. 24’s two westbound lanes will be reduced to one while the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Defiance County garage makes repairs to 16 different locations in the driving lane, according to Rhonda Pees, public information officer for ODOT’s District 1. These are expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
Pees indicated that this in preparation for the resurfacing of this section next year, the first since U.S. 24’s expansion to four lanes more than 10 years ago.
Slope repairs on U.S. 24 at two interchanges which have experienced soil erosion — Baltimore Road in Defiance County and U.S. 127 in Paulding County — are planned or ongoing. These require individual lane closures on U.S. 24, according to ODOT.
The Paulding County repair, underway for several weeks, is expected to be completed in a few months; Pees could not provide a start date for the Defiance County project.
Meanwhile, work on Ohio 108 in Henry County continues, although some of it has been completed, according to Rebecca Dangelo, ODOT’s District 2 public information officer.
Work on the stretch between the Maumee River in Napoleon and Holgate has been ongoing since earlier this year, and included repairing or replacing several small bridges and repaving the route. But with the exception of minor tasks in Napoleon, the repairs and resurfacing are complete, Dangelo indicated Friday.
Added to the work on Ohio 108 in recent weeks was pavement repair and resurfacing between Holgate and the Putnam County line.
Paving of the southbound lane was being completed Friday, according to Dangelo, while repair work will switch to the northbound lane next week.
A 10-day bridge closure is planned in that stretch as well, although Dangelo was not certain of the beginning date.
Work on Ohio 108 into Putnam County is scheduled to begin Monday with two projects there.
One is in Miller City, where a slope along Ohio 108 will be repaired, and require a two-week closure, according to ODOT.
The other project is a bridge deck and slope repair on Ohio 108 between Ohio 613 and Township Road G, south of Miller City. This will necessitate a 75-day closure, ODOT noted.
All the above work is weather permitting, according to ODOT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.