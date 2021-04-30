Road restrictions:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. 24 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 127 will be restricted to one lane next week for concrete pavement repair.
Meanwhile, U.S. 127, between Paulding and the Van Wert County line, will be restricted next week to one lane for berming operations.
