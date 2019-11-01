• Paulding County
Road restrictions:
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, U.S. 24 will be restricted next week to one lane in Paulding County, between U.S. 127 and County Road 133, for pavement repairs, while Ohio 66 will be restricted to one lane at County Road 148, north of Oakwood, for a culvert replacement.
