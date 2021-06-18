• Regiona
Road restrictions:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 18, between Hamler and the Wood County line (excluding Deshler), will have lane restrictions next week for cheap/seal work.
The same will occur next week on Ohio 109, between U.S. 6 and Ohio 110 in Henry County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.